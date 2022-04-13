Coal processing plant expected to bring 500 jobs to the region

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new coal processing plant that’s expected to bring about 500 jobs to Mason County was announced Wednesday.

West Virginia was among other states in contention for the plant, which will be built in the Point Pleasant area by Frontieras North America, a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences.­

Members of the Mason County Development Authority are beyond excited for the opportunity – something they’ve been working on for the last two years.

The plant is expected to process nearly 3 million tons of coal every year and open sometime in 2023.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., released the following statement:

“Today’s announcement is a wonderful example of that hard work coming to fruition. The new Frontieras commercial plant … is a project that will benefit our region for decades to come. Thank you to Frontieras for choosing the Mountain State. I am thrilled to welcome you to our community.”

