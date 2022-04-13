Advertisement

Deadline to register for Kentucky primary election upcoming

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky primary election is quickly approaching.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, April 18.

WSAZ conducted a poll in Lawrence County if residents planned to vote in the Kentucky primary this year.

According to that poll, 80% of people said yes, they plan to vote in the primary election.

There are three ways to cast your ballot: in-person on election day, by mail-in absentee ballot, or during early voting.

“We recommend people call their county clerks to find out the precinct locations or voting center locations,” said Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe.

The Kentucky Voter Information Portal will be open again.

It serves as a one-stop-shop for voters to learn information about candidates, sign up to be a poll worker, or request an absentee ballot.

“The portal makes it easier for voters. Generally, it saves on the old way of doing it. We would have to mail the application, and then they would have to mail it back to us,” Jobe said.

Changes to state law year allowed three days of early voting.

“Early voting will start on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before the election on May 17,” Jobe said.

Sample ballots for every county are listed on the portal.

