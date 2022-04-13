Advertisement

Easter weekend weather preview

Squally overnight weather succumbs to blue skies on Maundy Thursday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Wednesday evening showers fell lightly barely dampening the ground in many areas while giving a  better syringing to parts of Ohio north and west of Huntington. Farther south a few sprinkles and a light shower was the best the Charleston area could muster.

Overnight through the 8 AM morning rush hour (and school bell for some) a few gusty squalls of rain and wind will pass with minimal fanfare. A gust to 40 mph could flicker the cable TV transmission/reception while a quick burst of rain can muster a quick quarter to half inch of rain.

By Maundy Thursday afternoon thru Good Friday and even Easter Saturday bluer skies and cool north breezes will blow. Highs will reach the 60s on those 3 days.

Concerns on Easter morning would include a frost and chilled air for sunrise church goers. Then sunshine takes over. Temperatures will struggle to make the 60 on Easter despite the bright skies.

Easter Monday look damp and chilly with rain and even wet snow in the high country!

