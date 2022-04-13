Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County School District shared in an April 6 Facebook post that 14-year-old Bradyn Pinson, an eighth-grader at Duval Middle School, had died.

Interim Principal Jerry Sansom said he couldn’t believe the news.

“Is this real?” he asked. “I mean, is this something that we know for sure, is this something that was just said? Was it verified?”

Sansom wasn’t only Bradyn’s principal, he was one of his teachers.

Reflecting on the time they were able to spend together, he had nothing but good things to say.

“Always fun to be around, you know, joked around but not too much. He would still be serious, and he was a really good student,” Sansom said.

We reached out to Bradyn’s family and they sent us this statement:

“The family truly appreciates the love and support they’ve received from communities across the southern region. I can’t even begin to name the schools and teams that have reached out. Our (Duval) baseball team played Man the night before BP passed and their entire baseball team came to the visitation in their jerseys. LCHS baseball team did the same. Everyone’s outpouring of love has truly touched our broken hearts.”

The school district says they’re offering both individual and group therapy sessions are being offered to anyone who needs them.

Bradyn’s funeral was held Monday afternoon. His cause of death has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.