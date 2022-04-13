Advertisement

Fire sparks during demolition at plant in Haverhill

Emergency crews from Altivia and the Green Township Fire Department are on scene assessing the...
Emergency crews from Altivia and the Green Township Fire Department are on scene assessing the situation.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAVERHILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Demolition work sparked a fire Wednesday at the ALTIVIA Petrochemical Plant plant in Haverhill, Ohio.

The fire happened as a former Bisphenol A (BPA) production facility was being torn down around 10:35 a.m., according to Scioto County Emergency Management.

As the 200 foot tall steel structure was being toppled a fire ignited at the top of the structure as it hit the ground, officials report.

A statement released from Altivia says “the cause of the fire is believed to be due to residual organic solid dust igniting as the structure was being brought down.”

Bisphenol A is a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacture of various plastics.

The Plant Emergency Response Team (ERT) on standby at the time, started to extinguish the fire with plant resources.

Altivia says no materials were released during the fire.

There were no injuries, no hazmat situation, and no danger to the public even though the smoke from the fire drifted over US 52 for a short time, Scioto County Emergency Management says.

Green Township Local Fire Department also responded to assist ERT crews.

According to Green Township Fire Chief George Moore, the fire was declared out at around 11:45 AM.

