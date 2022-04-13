Advertisement

Firearms, meth, cash seized as task force stops drug shipment

Shawn Price was transported to the Middleport Jail and is being housed on the indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court.(Meigs County Sheriff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Major Crimes Task Force along with Meigs County Sheriff’s deputies worked an interdiction operation Tuesday near Chester, Ohio.

Prior to the operation task force agents began receiving information regarding the whereabouts of Shawn Price, 47, of Chester, Ohio.

Price was being sought after for an indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court after failing to appear for a hearing in 2020.

Information was received by the task force that Price had left for the Columbus, Ohio area earlier in the day to pick up a shipment of drugs.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. a vehicle was seen turning onto Erwin Road in Chester and the driver was identified as Price.

A traffic stop was conducted by Sheriff’s deputies and Task Force Agents.

Price was taken into custody on the indictment.

Shawn Price was transported to the Middleport Jail and is being housed on the indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court.(Meigs County Sheriff)

Deputies searched the vehicle and located a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, a large amount of cash, and multiple firearms.

Price was transported to the Middleport Jail and is being housed on the indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Additional charges of possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and having weapons while under disability are pending lab results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

