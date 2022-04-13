Ky. lawmakers down to final days of 2022 session of General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We are down to the final two days of the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Lawmakers are expected to override vetoes and possibly pass some new bills.

The lawmakers could vote to override 24 gubernatorial vetoes including, one on a bill that restricts abortion, which has drawn a protest from Planned Parenthood.

Other bills expected to see veto overrides include those to reform income taxes and fund charter schools.

There could also be a last-minute development with the sports betting bill. Wednesday morning, it was assigned a new committee. The bill has two readings and there is still time to pass it, if it is called for a vote.

Some of the leaders in the Senate are for it, others are against it.

Lawmakers will meet Wednesday and Thursday. By law, they must adjourn by midnight Thursday.

