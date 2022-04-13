Man accused of threatening nursing home employee arrested

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man accused of threatening to shoot a staff member of a nursing home was arrested Saturday, according to the Wellston Police Department.

When officers arrived at the Edgewood Manor Nursing Facility, they learned the man accused of making threatening comments had just left.

Dispatchers and officers were able to locate the man shortly after.

Alexander Triplett II, of Wellston, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the Wellston Police Department.

He is currently in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Alexander appeared in the Jackson County Municipal Court Monday.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

