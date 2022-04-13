Advertisement

Route 3 reopens after deadly crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 3 in Hamlin has reopened Wednesday morning following a fatal crash.

The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6 a.m.

Lincoln County dispatchers say two cars were involved.

One person died as a result of the crash.

We do not know the conditions of anyone else involved in the crash.

Further information has not been released.

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead and Rt. 3 is closed after a crash in Hamlin early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6. Lincoln County dispatchers say two cars were involved. One person is dead. We do not know the conditions of anyone else involved in the crash.

Rt. 3 remains closed near Blackberry Lane.

