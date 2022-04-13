Advertisement

Orphaned mountain lion cub found by hikers treated at Oakland Zoo

An orphaned mountain lion cub was found in a preserve in San Mateo.
An orphaned mountain lion cub was found in a preserve in San Mateo.(Oakland Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An orphaned mountain lion cub is being cared for at the Oakland Zoo in California.

The little female cub’s name is Rose.

She’s only about 4 to 5 months old, but she’s already a fighter.

She looks skinny in photos the zoo released of her.

An orphaned mountain lion cub was found in a preserve in San Mateo.
An orphaned mountain lion cub was found in a preserve in San Mateo.(California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife)

Rose was initially spotted by hikers in a preserve in San Mateo, California, and they say she was all by herself and looked unhealthy.

It took some time for wildlife biologists to track her down, but they finally caught up to her and brought her to the zoo Sunday.

She was extremely emaciated, dehydrated and covered in fleas and ticks when she was taken in.

However, the caretakers at the Oakland Zoo say she has a feisty spirit and an obvious will to live, so they’re guardedly optimistic their little Rose will blossom.

If all goes well with her recovery over the next few months, the zoo says it will work to find her a good home.

Unfortunately, she won’t be able to go back to the wild because she’ll have missed out on the crucial time with her mother to learn how to survive on her own.

The Oakland Zoo provides veterinary care for sick, injured, burned or orphaned wild mountain lions through a partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. To learn more, you can visit the zoo’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Woman hit and killed by train
Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington has been charged with murder, according to Huntington Police.
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly shooting in Huntington
Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, was hit and killed by a vehicle in his own front yard.
Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6 a.m.
Route 3 reopens after deadly crash

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says
A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in...
95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado
This photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Jail shows Odette Lysse Joassaint. Police in Miami...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
Chris Tucker poses for a photo on the red carpet at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios on...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance
Chris Tucker surprised the Ola High School choir by donating enough money to hit the goal...
Chris Tucker donates to high school choir’s Carnegie Hall performance