Reds fall to Guardians on opening day at Great American Ballpark

Live from Great American Ballpark for Reds' home opener
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Cincinnati’s 146th opening day started well in the Queen city, it was the way it ended which sent Reds fans home unhappy.

After Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow threw out the first pitch to his head coach Zac Taylor, the game was underway in front of 43,036 fans at Great American Ballpark.

Cleveland Indians starter Shane Bieber had a no hitter going against Cincinnati through 5 innings, but then the Reds evened things up in the 6th. Jonathan India laced a two run double just inside the 3rd base line. Later in the 6th, Tyler Naquin hit a two-run homer to centerfield to tie the game at 4.

The Indians erupted for 6 runs in the 9th. Andres Gimenez hit a 2-run homer and Jose Ramirez followed that up with a grand slam.

Here’s our 6 live report with Jim Treacy from Great American Ballpark.

