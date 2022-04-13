Advertisement

Water main break reported along Spring Valley Road

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A water main break caused an early dismissal at a high school Wednesday morning.

Spring Valley High School students will be dismissed at 9 a.m. due to the water main break along Spring Valley Road, school officials say.

West Virginia American Water estimates that repairs to the water main break will be completed by 10 a.m.

Customers may have low pressure, no water, or discolored or cloudy water while repairs are being made.

The following streets may be impacted: Spring Valley Drive from Malcolm Road to Sherwood Road including Right Fork Sherwood, Mayo Trail, Johnson Mountain Road, Old Trail Road, Hubbards Branch, West Wood Lane and surrounding area.

