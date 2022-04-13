Advertisement

W.Va. charter school looking for new location to open

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the first charter schools set to open in West Virginia is searching for a new location.

The school planned to open in the old Nitro High School building this fall, but the location is no longer an option because there is not enough parking available.

Accel Schools, the for-profit company that is going to operate the school, had officials out Wednesday looking at other options.

According to the communications director of Accel Schools, Courtney Harritt, the company is hoping to remain in Nitro or Kanawha County.

Several landlords have already reached out to Accel about potential spaces.

The plan is still to open the school this fall, but there is an option to delay opening until the following year if the school is not able to find a new building, Accel officials say.

Accel expects to have a location to announce within the next week.

For WSAZ’s previous coverage on charter schools opening in West Virginia, tap here >>>

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Woman hit and killed by train
Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington has been charged with murder, according to Huntington Police.
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly shooting in Huntington
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6 a.m.
Route 3 reopens after deadly crash
Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, was hit and killed by a vehicle in his own front yard.
Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle

Latest News

Two Cabell County Schools administrators and a teacher face temporary suspensions as part of...
3 educators face temporary suspensions from school system
The fire was reported in the 220 block of Carter Avenue.
Man dies in Boyd County house fire
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Man accused of threatening nursing home employee arrested
WV DHHR reports first pediatric flu death of season