W.Va. charter school looking for new location to open

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the first charter schools set to open in West Virginia is searching for a new location.

The school planned to open in the old Nitro High School building this fall, but the location is no longer an option because there is not enough parking available.

Accel Schools, the for-profit company that is going to operate the school, had officials out Wednesday looking at other options.

According to the communications director of Accel Schools, Courtney Harritt, the company is hoping to remain in Nitro or Kanawha County.

Several landlords have already reached out to Accel about potential spaces.

The plan is still to open the school this fall, but there is an option to delay opening until the following year if the school is not able to find a new building, Accel officials say.

Accel expects to have a location to announce within the next week.

