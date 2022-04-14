Advertisement

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A traffic stop netted cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and landed two people in custody on drug charges, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night.

Deputies say K-9 unit Drago helped lead them to the drugs.

The traffic stop happened on state Route 114 in Prestonsburg.

Arrested were Raul Hernandez, 37, and Miranda Alberto, 46.

Hernandez faces drug possession charges, while Alberto faces trafficking charges, according to deputies.

