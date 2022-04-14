Cabell County Commission appoints new interim commissioner

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Commission made a new appointment Thursday morning.

Caleb Gibson, 39, of Milton was appointed as an interim Cabell County Commissioner to replace the late Nancy Cartmill.

Caleb Gibson was appointed as Cabell Commissioner to replace the late Nancy Cartmill. (WSAZ)

Commissioner Cartmill passed away in February.

In addition to serving as a county commissioner, Cartmill was a former Barboursville mayor.

Three names were submitted to fill the vacancy on the Cabell County commission. The names submitted had to be of the same party as the previous commissioner.

Gibson tried to run for commissioner six years ago but lived just outside of the magisterial district line. The magisterial district lines have now been redrawn so he is now able to run for and be appointed to this position. Gibson has not held any other political office.

Gibson has officially filed to run for the office in the Republican primary with the hope of permanently winning the position.

