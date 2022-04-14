Advertisement

City employees give back in day of service

Mayor Steve Williams says even though unemployment numbers are down, the fact remains that 14...
Mayor Steve Williams says even though unemployment numbers are down, the fact remains that 14 percent of the population in Huntington suffers from food insecurity. (FILE)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Employees with the City of Huntington are taking time Thursday to give back to the city they work for.

Thursday, they spent the day volunteering at the Facing Hunger Foodbank

“We’re all public servants and our salaries are paid by the citizens of the city, but it’s also important for us to be able to take our own private time to be able to come out and be able to do what we can to be able to help those who need the help the most,” said Mayor Steve Williams.

Mayor Williams says even though unemployment numbers are down, the fact remains that 14 percent of the population in Huntington suffers from food insecurity.

“One third of our population lives below the poverty level. We can brag all we want about all that is good,” Williams said. “But no matter what successes we’re having, when we’re not helping everybody to have an opportunity to be able to lift up, then our job isn’t done.”

It’s why Williams says city council has appropriated $250,000 in the budget to go to the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

By the time he leaves office in 2024, Williams hopes the city will have given the foodbank $1,000,000.

“This gives us the opportunity to make sure we’re not just creating economic opportunity and trying to lift the prosperity of the community through creating jobs,” Williams told WSAZ. “It’s something that we’re doing right now so that when we do create those jobs, their livelihoods and their lives are much more stable than what they had been before.”

The city’s next quarterly day of service will take place in July.

