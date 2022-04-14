COVID-19 W.Va. | 14 additional deaths, 130 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 14, 2022, there are currently 367 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,791 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Preston County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 80-year old male from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Randolph County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 68-year old female from Lincoln County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 73-year old female from Cabell County. These deaths range from February 2022 through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2020.

The majority of the state’s County Alert System map is color-coded green, indicating low infection rates. One county appears gold.

As of Thursday, there are 14,822 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,575 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Right now, 92 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 27 have been admitted to the ICU and 10 are on ventilators.

Three pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital.

491,615 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

433,100 West Virginians have received a COVID booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (0), Berkeley (24), Boone (2), Braxton (0), Brooke (2), Cabell (21), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (4), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (5), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (2), Logan (5), Marion (11), Marshall (3), Mason (4), McDowell (3), Mercer (20), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (38), Monroe (2), Morgan (6), Nicholas (4), Ohio (6), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (7), Tyler (0), Upshur (2), Wayne (2), Webster (2), Wetzel (1), Wirt (7), Wood (14), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

