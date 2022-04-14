HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Huntington Police Department is cracking down on illegal ATV riding within city limits.

HPD received several complaints of ATVs riding up and down Prospect Street in the city’s Guyandotte community.

Changes to state law allowed riders to drive their ATV and other off-road vehicles on most West Virginia roads under Senate Bill 690, passed in 2020.

However, the Huntington City ordinance prohibits all-terrain or off-road vehicles from being driven on the streets, alleys, and sidewalks.

Neighbors have mixed emotions about HPD cracking down on illegal ATV riding.

Greg Stephens lives in Guyandotte and believes those riding are having a good time.

“It doesn’t bother me as long as they stay off Third Avenue because that’s a busy road,” Stephens said.

However, other neighbors are concerned about safety.

“The kids have no helmets, no protective gear, and they speed around here with no inkling as to what is around them,” said Sharron Lane. “I’m worried about a horrible, horrible accident happening.”

If someone violates the city ordinances, there are penalties.

