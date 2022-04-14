Driver crashes into railroad sign
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews have cleared up a crash on Route 2 in Mason County.
Mason County dispatchers tell us it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 2 and Ashton Upland Road right by the rail road tracks.
Dispatchers tell us the driver took out a railroad sign.
There were no injuries from the crash.
Crews were able to clear the scene just before 7 a.m.
