Advertisement

Easter meal prep made easy

Easter meal prep made easy
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to visit eMeals.

Tarragon Deviled Eggs

12 hard-cooked eggs

3/4 cups mayonnaise

2 TBSP sweet pickle relish

1 TBSP Dijon mustard

1TBSP minced fresh tarragon

1/4 TSP salt

Peel eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Mash egg yolks in a bowl until smooth. Stir in mayonnaise, relish, Dijon, tarragon, and salt. Spoon egg yolk mixture into egg whites. Serve immediately, or refrigerate up to 1 day.

Carrot-Pineapple Cake

1 cups all-purpse flour

1 TSP baking powder

2 TSP ground cinnamon

1 TSP baking soda

1 TSP salt

1/2 TSP ground nutmeg

1.5 cups vegetable oil

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 cups grated carrots

1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 (8 oz.) block cream cheese, softened

1 cup butter, softened

6 cups powdered sugar

1 TBSP vanilla extract.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl. Beat oil, granulated sugar, and carrots at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Gradually beat in flour mixture until blended. Stir in carrots and pineapple. Spoon batter into 3 (9-inch) round cake pans sprayed with baking spray with flour. Bake 20-25 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove pans and cool completely on wire racks. Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add in powdered sugar, beating until blended. Beat in vanilla. Spread frosting in between layers and on top and sides of cake. Store cake in refrigerator.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington has been charged with murder, according to Huntington Police.
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly shooting in Huntington
The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6 a.m.
Route 3 reopens after deadly crash
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
The fire was reported in the 220 block of Carter Avenue.
Man dies after fire breaks out at home in Ashland
UPDATE | Pedestrian hit by car dies

Latest News

City employees give back during day of service
City employees give back during day of service
Firefighters battle flames at Ripley apartment building
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 14 additional deaths, 130 new cases reported
Parkinson's Awareness Month
Parkinson’s Awareness Month
Embracing sustainability and saving money
Embracing sustainability and saving money