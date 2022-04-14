Easter meal prep made easy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Tarragon Deviled Eggs

12 hard-cooked eggs

3/4 cups mayonnaise

2 TBSP sweet pickle relish

1 TBSP Dijon mustard

1TBSP minced fresh tarragon

1/4 TSP salt

Peel eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Mash egg yolks in a bowl until smooth. Stir in mayonnaise, relish, Dijon, tarragon, and salt. Spoon egg yolk mixture into egg whites. Serve immediately, or refrigerate up to 1 day.

Carrot-Pineapple Cake

1 cups all-purpse flour

1 TSP baking powder

2 TSP ground cinnamon

1 TSP baking soda

1 TSP salt

1/2 TSP ground nutmeg

1.5 cups vegetable oil

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 cups grated carrots

1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 (8 oz.) block cream cheese, softened

1 cup butter, softened

6 cups powdered sugar

1 TBSP vanilla extract.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl. Beat oil, granulated sugar, and carrots at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Gradually beat in flour mixture until blended. Stir in carrots and pineapple. Spoon batter into 3 (9-inch) round cake pans sprayed with baking spray with flour. Bake 20-25 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove pans and cool completely on wire racks. Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add in powdered sugar, beating until blended. Beat in vanilla. Spread frosting in between layers and on top and sides of cake. Store cake in refrigerator.

