Easter weekend forecast

More ups than downs
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long Easter weekend has arrived and with it comes the prospects of mainly dry, cool weather with a little rain thrown in before Saturday afternoon egg hunts. The warmest day of the long holiday weekend will come on Good Friday when highs jump back into the 70s courtesy of a stiff southwest breeze and ample sunshine.

By Friday night a new cold front will be arriving and with it will come a late night risk of rain showers. While that threat for light rain will linger into early Saturday morning, beyond noon no rain is expected in our region until early Monday morning. So nice weather is anticipated for Saturday afternoon events.

Easter Sunday will dawn with a chilled north breeze and areas of frost in rural areas as temperatures fall into the 30s. By afternoon sunshine will coax temperatures back into the 50s with a few 60 degree readings in southern Coalfield towns.

Monday will begin a new work and school week and with it comes a chilly rain with mixed snow in the mountains. With colder air bleeding into the region Tuesday into Wednesday many areas will experience at least one frosty morning with chances of a late season snowfall in the high country looking quite good.

