Embracing sustainability and saving money

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Inflation, rising gas, and food prices – it’s all spurring Americans to look for ways to cut spending. For example, what if, for the price of ONE organic tomato at the market, you could grow a whole season’s worth yourself in your backyard?  A new survey shows a lot of us are rolling up our sleeves with gardening, composting - even backyard poultry farming - to save money and live a more sustainable life.

Marti Skold-Jordan, from Tractor Supply, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to talk about some of these growing at-home trends.

