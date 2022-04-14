Advertisement

Energy tech company to build W. Va. plant, employ up to 500

An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will...
An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers.(AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - An energy technology company plans to build a commercial plant in West Virginia that will employ up to 500 workers.

Frontieras North American announced Wednesday the plant in Mason County will process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Frontieras is based on Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences. The company says its processing technology produces a cleaner-burning version of coal.

Frontieras CEO and co-founder Matthew McKean says the West Virginia site will allow the company to receive and ship its products worldwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they responded when a body was found in Omar, W.Va. Friday morning.
Woman’s body found in the region
Thomas is currently being held on a $152,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court...
Shooting victim flown to hospital; man arrested
A driver lost control, crashing their vehicle into Geer Brother's Body Shop Friday.
Driver crashes vehicle into business
Friends of 20-year-old Houston Bennett say he was the sweetest person you could meet.
Community mourns Symmes Valley graduate hit and killed by car
Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control was called out early Thursday morning.
Dozens of guinea pigs dumped near adult novelty store

Latest News

Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
A man was arrested Friday night after a chase that exceeded 100 mph and almost hit multiple cars.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase
Easter weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
HPD Chief talks safety after deadly shooting
HPD Chief talks safety after deadly shooting
Brad Harless says much of what he uses to earn a living was taken.
Independent contractor’s truck and tools stolen from driveway