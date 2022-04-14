EXCLUSIVE | A look inside the Kanawha-Charleston Public Library

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After nearly two years of renovating the Kanawha-Charleston Public Library, it’s set to open to the public on May 9.

Not many people have gotten the chance to look inside yet, but for those who have like Susie Salisbury with the Charleston Area Alliance, she said it’s nothing like it used to be.

“When I did walk in, I mean, wow,” Salisbury said. “Literally was the first words out of my mouth. This community is going to be so surprised.”

Reconstruction started in May of 2020. However, Library Director Erika Connelly said the remodel is a 25-year labor of love.

“It not only renovated the building but allowed us to dream bigger and beyond into new and emerging technologies,” she said.

Checking out a book may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of libraries but there’s much more.

Through their idea lab, everyone will have the chance to use things like augmented reality machines, button makers, an audio-video recording booth, 3D printers, sewing machines and more.

It’s also the home of the only tool library in West Virginia.

“There are just tons of tools in there that you may not need more than one or two times for home improvement projects,” Connelly said. “So we hope that you would come in and just sort of borrow those.”

The library will also have a café inside and a drive-thru to drop off and pick things up.

Once the library opens up, events from galas to visiting authors and even a children’s tea party will take place during the first 100 days of opening.

The renovation cost $32 million.

