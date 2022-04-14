Firefighters battle flames at Ripley apartment building

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire at an apartment building in Ripley, dispatchers confirm Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m., dispatchers say.

The fire is located at 311 Klondike Road.

No injuries have been reported.

The Ripley Fire Department and Cottageville Fire Department on scene.

The Ravenswood Fire Department is also responding to the scene.

Further details have not been released.

