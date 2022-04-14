Advertisement

Firefighters battle flames at Ripley apartment building

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire at an apartment building in Ripley, dispatchers confirm Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m., dispatchers say.

The fire is located at 311 Klondike Road.

No injuries have been reported.

The Ripley Fire Department and Cottageville Fire Department on scene.

The Ravenswood Fire Department is also responding to the scene.

Further details have not been released.

WSAZ has a reporter headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington has been charged with murder, according to Huntington Police.
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly shooting in Huntington
The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6 a.m.
Route 3 reopens after deadly crash
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
The fire was reported in the 220 block of Carter Avenue.
Man dies after fire breaks out at home in Ashland
UPDATE | Pedestrian hit by car dies

Latest News

City employees give back during day of service
City employees give back during day of service
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 14 additional deaths, 130 new cases reported
Parkinson's Awareness Month
Parkinson’s Awareness Month
Embracing sustainability and saving money
Embracing sustainability and saving money