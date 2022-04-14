Herd softball on a hot streak
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s softball team continues a strong run in Conference USA with a 6-0 win over Florida International on Thursday afternoon at Dot Hicks Field.
The Herd got another stellar outing from pitcher Sydney Nester, who struck out 8 batters and rang up her 8th shutout of the season.
Saige Pye and Katie Adams had solo homers for the Herd which improved to 26-11 and 9-4 in CUSA.
Marshall has now won 9 of its last 10 conference games.
