Advertisement

Lawmakers override slew of vetoes from Governor Beshear

Veto overrides and possibly a last-ditch effort to get some high-profile bills passed are on...
Veto overrides and possibly a last-ditch effort to get some high-profile bills passed are on the agenda.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a marathon of overriding Governor Beshear’s vetoes Wednesday in Frankfort.

That included several controversial bills, including the ban on transgender girls from playing girls’ sports and legislation that creates multiple restrictions on abortions. Protesters against the abortion bill were at the capitol.

Senators inside the chamber could hear the pro-choice group chanting from outside the door throughout the day. Their chants got louder when House Bill 3 came up for debate.

It’s controversial legislation the activists rallied against all day.

“As we anticipated, the legislature is overturning the veto on House Bill 3. With the override on the vetoes I am sure abortion will all be in accessible in Kentucky,” said Tamarra Wieder, the Kentucky director of Planned Parenthood.

House Bill 3 is an omnibus abortion bill that sets new restrictions on abortions in Kentucky and it will now become law, despite protest from activists and even some lawmakers.

“Female children and women will die if you take away access to safe, legal, medical abortions,” Sen. Karen Berg said.

The legislation bans abortions after 15 weeks, and restricts access to medicinal abortions. Governor Beshear said he has concerns for victims of rape or incest. He also argued whether the bill is constitutional.

Before the Senate voted on the bill, Republican Senator Michael Nemes met with the protesters as they urged him to vote against it.

“I thank the opportunity to talk with them in a civil tone,” Sen. Nemes said.

Nemes ultimately voted for the override, as did all Republicans. One had a stern statement as he voted.

“I remind you what Mother Teresa said, ’Abortion is the worst evil, and is the enemy of peace. Because if a mother can kill her own child, what will prevent us from killing ourselves or one another,’” Senator Stephen Meredith said.

Kentucky’s Planned Parenthood chapter and the ACLU both said they plan to each file a lawsuit over House Bill 3.

There were several other overridden vetoes on Wednesday:

  • Both chambers voted to override several of the line-item vetoes in the budget
  • House Bill 9, a bill that would fund charter schools in Kentucky
  • House Bill 8, which is the tax modernization bill that includes a reduction in the state income tax
  • And the line item veto in House Bill 243, which would have prevented lawmakers from getting an 8% raise

One high-profile bill still in limbo in the General Assembly is House Bill 606, the sports gambling bill. It has already passed the House, but has not had a Senate vote yet. It received two readings on the Senate floor, and has now been assigned to the economic development committee. That committee’s chair, Senator Will Schroder, told us he supports the bill, but said they are still working on getting enough votes to pass it.

Lawmakers will finish the current legislative session on Thursday. We’ll be following the developments.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Police release name of woman hit, killed by train
Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington has been charged with murder, according to Huntington Police.
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly shooting in Huntington
The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6 a.m.
Route 3 reopens after deadly crash
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, was hit and killed by a vehicle in his own front yard.
Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle

Latest News

Maundy Thursday starts squally turns nice
First Warning Forecast
Neighbors say they tried to get into the home to get the man out, but they were unable to do so.
Man dies after fire breaks out at home in Ashland
West Virginia International Yeager airport is now certified as a hot fuel location for military...
W.Va. airport certified hot spot location for refueling Osprey aircraft
Firearms, meth, cash seized as task force stops drug shipment
Firearms, meth, cash seized as task force stops drug shipment