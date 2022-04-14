Lincoln County Assessor arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Assessor was arrested Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com Assessor Jereme Browning was arrested on a domestic battery warrant at 1 p.m.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the case.

Further information about the case has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.