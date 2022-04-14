Advertisement

Lincoln County Assessor arrested

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Assessor was arrested Thursday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com Assessor Jereme Browning was arrested on a domestic battery warrant at 1 p.m.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the case.

Further information about the case has not been released.

