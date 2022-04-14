Shooting victim drives themselves to hospital

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. and IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Cabell County dispatchers say a person walked into St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton with a gunshot wound.

Cabell County dispatchers say they handled the call because it started in Cabell County.

The person, dispatchers say, drove themselves to the hospital.

WSAZ is working to find out exactly where the shooting took place and what lead up to the shooting as well.

We don’t know the victim’s condition at this time.

