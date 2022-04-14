Advertisement

Two indicted, accused of solicitation of minors

The investigation began after a complaint was received on March 16, according to the Elliott...
The investigation began after a complaint was received on March 16, according to the Elliott County Sheriff's Office.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELLIOT COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Two people have been indicted after sheriff’s deputies investigated a complaint that accused a man of giving minors alcohol and drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

The investigation began after the complaint was received on March 16, according to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation concluded with the arrested of Joseph Gembarowski and Latasha Kidd, deputies say.

Gembarowski has been indicted on the following charges: sexual abuse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and promoting a minor in sexual performance.

Latasha Kidd was indicted for sexual abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

