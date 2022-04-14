W.Va. airport certified hot spot location for refueling Osprey aircraft

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager airport is now certified as a hot fuel location for military Osprey aircraft through the Home Base Program.

Hot fueling is the process of filling up the tanks while at least one engine is still running, saving the aircraft valuable time so it can get back in the air and on its mission faster.

Airport officials say being a certified hot fueling location means more military flights can come to the area, which will benefit the airport and surrounding community.

“Not a lot of people know that CRW is only one of a very small handful of places in the eastern United States that has the certification to do hot fueling,” said Rachel Urbanski, CRW public affairs specialist. “The military actually prefers to fuel up this way.”

Officials say shutting down the engines entirely to refuel can take an hour or more, while leaving the engines running means the aircraft can be topped off in less than 20 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.