2 arrested after toddler overdosed on heroin

Two people were arrested after a child overdosed on heroin in the Daniels area, the Raleigh...
Two people were arrested after a child overdosed on heroin in the Daniels area, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested after a toddler overdosed on heroin in the Daniels area, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the incident, which was accidental, happened Tuesday at a home.

According to a release, three deputies were in the area and responded to the home within two minutes of the call. They quickly gave Narcan to the child, who was rushed to Beckley ARH Hospital.

Investigators say the child is recovering well.

James L Minton, 41, and Amanda G. Richmond, 34, both of Daniels, face child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury charges. Both are being held on $75,000 bond each at the Southern Regional Jail.

