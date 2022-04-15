Bus accident briefly closes US-23 in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard Independent School bus was damaged in an accident Thursday night in Pike County.

The accident happened on US-23 between Pikeville and Shelby Valley.

Pike County officials confirm with WYMT that the bus hit a white pickup truck.

26 children, a coach, and a bus driver were on the bus at the time. They and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital as a precaution but there were no immediate indications of injuries.

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville did respond to the scene.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area at this time as crews work to clear the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.