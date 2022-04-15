Charleston Police investigating shots fired incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for tips related to a shots fired incident that happened on Charleston’s east end Thursday.

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says several shots were fired on April 14 around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Elizabeth Street and Jackson Street.

If you have any information related to this incident, call CID at (304) 348-6480 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.

