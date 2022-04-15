Crews fighting wildfire in eastern Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene early Friday evening of a wildfire in the Martin area, according to Martin Fire Chief William Petry.

Drivers and residents are asked to be careful on Allen Lane Drive off of Ice Plant Hollow. Martin Fire Department and Kentucky Division of Forestry crews are on the scene.

Neighbors are reminded not to burn. A no-burning ban is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and only then if it is safe to do so, as well as 150 feet away from wildlands.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.