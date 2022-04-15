Advertisement

Crews fighting wildfire in eastern Ky.

Martin FD & Kentucky Division of Forestry crews are in the area due to an active forest fire.
Martin FD & Kentucky Division of Forestry crews are in the area due to an active forest fire.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene early Friday evening of a wildfire in the Martin area, according to Martin Fire Chief William Petry.

Drivers and residents are asked to be careful on Allen Lane Drive off of Ice Plant Hollow. Martin Fire Department and Kentucky Division of Forestry crews are on the scene.

Neighbors are reminded not to burn. A no-burning ban is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and only then if it is safe to do so, as well as 150 feet away from wildlands.

