Dozens of guinea pigs dumped near adult bookstore

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – It was a sight that even seasoned animal control officers could hardly believe -- dozens of guinea pigs hopping around the parking lot at an adult bookstore.

Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control was called out early Thursday morning about the wayward pets meandering around behind the business on U.S. 60.

Animal control officers spent the next several hours using infrared to round up the creatures. Some employees helped catch the animals, as well.

Officers say employees at the store provided solid information to help build a warrant on the person who dumped the animals.

Now it’s just a matter of making an arrest.

Several of the animals were taken to a guinea pig rescue center in Pennsylvania, according to animal control officers.

