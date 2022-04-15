Driver crashes vehicle into business

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control of their vehicle Friday afternoon crashing into a business in Huntington.

The crash happened along 4th Avenue at Geer Brother’s Body Shop.

Emergency crews are at the scene assessing the situation.

No word on what caused the accident or if any injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

