Advertisement

Driver crashes vehicle into business

A driver lost control, crashing their vehicle into Geer Brother's Body Shop Friday.
A driver lost control, crashing their vehicle into Geer Brother's Body Shop Friday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control of their vehicle Friday afternoon crashing into a business in Huntington.

The crash happened along 4th Avenue at Geer Brother’s Body Shop.

Emergency crews are at the scene assessing the situation.

No word on what caused the accident or if any injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Pedestrian hit by car dies
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Lincoln County Assessor arrested
Shooting victim drives to hospital
Dispatchers tell us the driver took out a railroad sign.
Driver crashes into railroad sign

Latest News

Martin FD & Kentucky Division of Forestry crews are in the area due to an active forest fire.
Crews fighting wildfire in eastern Ky.
Man shot in face; another arrested
Man shot in face; another arrested
Two people were arrested after a child overdosed on heroin in the Daniels area, the Raleigh...
2 arrested after toddler overdosed on heroin
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky