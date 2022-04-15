Advertisement

Easter Weekend forecast

Egg hunts and church services weather
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After the warmest day of the week saw afternoon highs in the 70s, there is plenty of room for optimism heading into the Easter weekend. While the chances of rain are limited to a  few passing pre-dawn/morning showers on Saturday the lion’s share of the time this weekend will be dry and good for egg hunts and the Easter promenade!

Saturday will start cloudy with a passing shower risk for 5K runs. By afternoon breaks to sun will appear as the cloud bank shows a bit of wear. Saturday night skies will clear paving the way for a frosted Easter morning. Sunrise church services will be chilled down toward the freezing point.

Easter Sunday will then feature lots of blue skies-sunshine with a cool spring north breeze. Highs will crest in the mid 50s, 10 degrees below normal.

By Monday a chilly rain and fog will settle in as a southern storm delivers a much needed spring rain. Much needed because of an elevated brush fire risk this Easter weekend ahead.

