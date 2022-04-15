Hometown Heroes | Brent and Lou Pyles

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Perhaps one of the most iconic and memorable things Ironton is known for is the annual Memorial Day Parade.

This year, it is turning 154 years old.

And for at least the last few decades, it wouldn’t be possible to put it on without the help of one Ironton couple who make it their mission to make sure each parade is special and unique.

Their commitment to service and to the parade is what makes them this week’s WSAZ Hometown Heroes.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.