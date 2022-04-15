Advertisement

Hometown Heroes | Brent and Lou Pyles

Hometown Heroes | Brent and Lou Pyles
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Perhaps one of the most iconic and memorable things Ironton is known for is the annual Memorial Day Parade.

This year, it is turning 154 years old.

And for at least the last few decades, it wouldn’t be possible to put it on without the help of one Ironton couple who make it their mission to make sure each parade is special and unique.

Their commitment to service and to the parade is what makes them this week’s WSAZ Hometown Heroes.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Pedestrian hit by car dies
K-9 unit Drago helps alert Floyd County Sheriff's deputies to drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Lincoln County Assessor arrested
Shooting victim drives to hospital
Dispatchers tell us the driver took out a railroad sign.
Driver crashes into railroad sign

Latest News

Lt. J.H. Thaxton wearing his body camera
Sheriff’s Department testing out body and dash cameras
Store employees rescue 50 guinea pigs
Store employees rescue 50 guinea pigs
Hometown Heroes | Brent and Lou Pyles
Hometown Heroes | Brent and Lou Pyles
Louisa Pursuit