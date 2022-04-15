Man accused of robbery, strangulation arrested

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man wanted for robbery and strangulation has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com Chris Ball is currently in a McDowell County holding unit, waiting to be transferred.

Deputies say Ball is accused of robbing a home and trying to strangle a man Monday at a house on Mill Creek Road in Wayne County.

The homeowners, the Goettings, found out about the robbery from their neighbor Tuesday morning.

Monday, their neighbor was driving by the home and noticed a door to the garage open. He went in and saw a stranger’s truck parked in the garage.

Wanda says when their neighbor got the keys out of the truck and started back for his vehicle to call police, Ball ran out of the house and attacked the neighbor.

“Got him in a chokehold and had him on the ground, and he said the last he remembered everything was turning blurry and he knew he had to give up, because he told him you either give me the keys or I’ll kill you. That’s what the neighbor told us,” Wanda said.

The neighbor survived but was hospitalized.

The Goettings found the wiring was cut out of their home and garage, leaving holes in the walls and ceilings. Wanda says their countertop was torn off, and fans were yanked from the ceiling. She says their new heating and cooling system was also taken.

“We paid over $12,000 for it,” she said. “I just can’t imagine someone doing this to someone else’s property. I can’t imagine that.”

