Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/WVLT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Jellico Police told WVLT News it started when Williamsburg and Kentucky State Police were chasing a suspect in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.