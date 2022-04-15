Advertisement

Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy,...
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird tells us numerous people called 911 about a “crazy, erratic driver” heading south on I-75. Chief Bird says his officers were given the green light to pursue the subject based on how he was driving and the danger posed to others.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/WVLT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m.

Jellico Police told WVLT News it started when Williamsburg and Kentucky State Police were chasing a suspect in Whitley County, Kentucky.

