Man shot, killed by police after chase that began in Kentucky
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/WVLT) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot by police after leading them on a chase spanning several counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.
It happened Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m.
Jellico Police told WVLT News it started when Williamsburg and Kentucky State Police were chasing a suspect in Whitley County, Kentucky.
