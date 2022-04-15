Ohio Supreme Court rejects legislative maps; new deadline set for May 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the latest set of state legislative maps this week, ruling them unconstitutional for the fourth time.

In a 4-3 decision on Thursday, the court decided against the maps previously approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The court set a May 6 deadline for the commission to bring forth a new set of maps.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement in response to the ruling, which said in part:

“Ohioans should continue to cast their ballots on or before May 3 to ensure their voices are heard in this important primary election. The court’s latest ruling has no impact on that election at all, and contests for statewide, congressional, and local offices and issues will proceed as scheduled. This ruling only impacts state legislative and political party central committee contests, which have yet to be scheduled.”

19 News spoke with Case Western Reserve University Professor Jonathan Entin about what this means for your vote now and in future elections.

