Pike County man indicted on five counts of rape, other charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a man in Pike County was indicted by a Grand Jury on rape, sodomy and promoting contraband charges.

The indictment says Jordan Hall, of Upper Johns Creek, Kimper, Kentucky, committed rape and sodomy on or around December 10th, 2021.

It continues, saying Hall committed two counts of rape and two counts of sodomy on or around December 24th, 2021. It also says he committed four counts of promoting contraband on or around the same day.

Then, the indictment continues, saying Hall committed two more counts of rape on February 20, 2022.

