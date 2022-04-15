Police chief talks safety after deadly shooting near campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A deadly shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex, which is home to many Marshall University students, has caused fear for safety.

After the shooting, we spoke to students who say they felt unsafe at the Village on 6th Avenue Apartments and were ready to move.

“It wasn’t drug-related. It wasn’t gang violence, it was just two individuals who had a dispute, and one determined he would solve it in that manner,” said Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder.

WSAZ sat down Friday with Chief Colder, who says he wants to assure parents this was not a random act of violence.

“That would always be alarming, and being a parent myself having three children who have gone to college, I’ve seen those things and I had to be more vigilant understanding what my children were doing and so I think it’s a joint effort,” he said.

WSAZ asked Chief Colder, after a shooting like this happens in an area where students live, what are their next steps?

“Our steps are, one to remain vigilant on crime in general in particularly violent crime, but we also have to work with the landlords, owners of property, to insure they have security measures there,” Colder said.

Police said the complex does not have security cameras, so we asked what those conversations are like with the owners of the complex?

“In this case, we’re looking to say, ‘Here’s the advice we give you, provide cameras provide security’ and those are the things that parents and students should be aware of when they sign their lease,” Colder said.

WSAZ asked what advice he would tell parents when their children are looking for places to live and what resources are available to them?

“We provide and work with the university police department to share trends and hot spots in the city, and I think it’s important for them to pay attention to that and knowing their surroundings,” Colder said. “I want to assure parents we are working with the university. We’re working with the police department at the university to keep their students safe just like we would do any other citizen in this community.”

Colder says there is not much crime in the Village on 6th Avenue apartments, but the surrounding issues have had some problems.

“From my experience, being in larger cities where you have universities within the heart of the city, you always worry about that because this is an investment for the city. Having a major university here that’s special, so you want to protect those students,” he said. “The students come from various places all over the country and abroad, so that’s important. That was important to me when I applied for the job and interviewed for the job. That was my main point to say this is something I need to pay attention to and the department. We will.”

Chief Colder does say the amount of violent crime is on the decline. He gave WSAZ statistics showing crimes such as murder and robbery have decreased more than 10% form 2020 to 2021, but Colder says those stats will just continue to push them forward.

“This isn’t the O.K. Corral here in Huntington. We’re going to patrol, we’re going to be vigilant on crime, violent crime shootings or whatever happens, and we’re going to work with the community and we’re going to work with whoever we have to to insure the safety of those students,” he said.

Huntington police have made an arrest in that deadly shooting. The suspect in that case is in jail and charged with murder.

