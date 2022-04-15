Sheriff’s Department testing out body and dash cameras

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is looking to get both dash cameras for their cars as well as body cameras for their deputies and detectives.

They’ve never had body cameras, and it’s been at least 10 years since they’ve had dash cameras.

Lt. J.H. Thaxton is one of two members of the Sheriff’s Department trying out a dash camera and body camera.

“Since I’ve been wearing you can see a difference in the behavior of people,” Thaxton said. “They tend to look you in the eyes and look at the camera and look back at you.”

Once done with their trials, the department wants 60 dash cameras for the cars, 60 body cameras for deputies and an additional 30 for detectives.

“Everybody else has them,” Thaxton said. “They don’t have any problems with them, so I think it’s time to move forward with them.”

Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said these cameras have a lot of benefits, from keeping both officers and the public safer, to keeping up with potential witnesses and suspects.

“Somebody may make a statement that maybe you think is a witness or whatever, and maybe ends up being involved later, but you’ve already recorded that,” he said.” And you can say, well, on this date, you said this.”

While there isn’t a timeline, Crawford said he hopes the cameras will be ready to go sooner rather than later.

The Sheriff’s Department went to Thursday night’s Kanawha County Commission meeting to let them know they were applying for the grant and asked them to cover the extra costs for whatever the grant funding does not cover.

