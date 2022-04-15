Wanted felon arrested after pursuit in eastern Ky.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man who was a wanted felon was arrested Thursday in the Ulysses area of Lawrence County after a pursuit, law enforcement officers say.

Ronald Adkins, 53, of Huntington, was arrested on fugitive warrants from West Virginia and Tennessee, according to the Louisa Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which worked in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southern West Virginia Fugitive Task Force.

Officers say Adkins was taken into custody after a pursuit that went through downtown Louisa and ended on U.S. 23 in Ulysses.

Adkins faces additional charges of wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing police, and several other traffic violations.

Officers had to use spike strips to help bring the car Adkins was driving to a stop. No one was injured.

