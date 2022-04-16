Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive just before noon on Saturday.

According the Nitro Fire Department, the blaze was contained to only one apartment unit and no one was injured.

However, adjacent apartment units did suffer smoke and water damage.

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Nitro, St. Albans, Dunbar, Institute, and Bancroft fire departments.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.