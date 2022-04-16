Advertisement

Apartment fire kept in control by several fire departments

By WSAZ News Staff
Apr. 16, 2022
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded to a working apartment fire at Cross Lanes Drive just before noon on Saturday.

According the Nitro Fire Department, the blaze was contained to only one apartment unit and no one was injured.

However, adjacent apartment units did suffer smoke and water damage.

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Nitro, St. Albans, Dunbar, Institute, and Bancroft fire departments.

