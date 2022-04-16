Car lands in creek after accident

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A car landed in a creek after an accident on Carrie’s Run Road in West Portsmouth.

Scioto County dispatch received the call just before 1:30pm Saturday. Washington Township Fire Department arrived on scene where a car hit a utility pole and ended up in a creek.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

