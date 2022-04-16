Crews responding to fire at abandoned golf course

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a structure fire at an abandoned golf course.

According to dispatch, Ceredo and Kenova Fire Departments are on scene. The call came in around 4:00pm Saturday.

There is no word if anyone was inside the structure when the fire started or if there are any injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.