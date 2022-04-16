Crews responding to structure fire

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a structure fire at the old CSX Car Shop in Russell. The call came in as an explosion and fire.

According to dispatch, crews are on there way to the scene. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was inside the structure.

We have a crew headed to the scene now.

